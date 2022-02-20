Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DUK stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,505,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.44.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.