DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

