Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $54,000 Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,335 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.