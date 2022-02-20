Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.
