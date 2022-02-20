Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

