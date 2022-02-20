Eaton Vance Management Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after buying an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after buying an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after buying an additional 78,091 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.05.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.