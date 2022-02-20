Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $68.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

