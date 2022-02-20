Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,523 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth $951,710,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 26.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,702,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,939 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 113.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,510,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,207,000 after acquiring an additional 354,611 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,680,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,846,000 after acquiring an additional 840,334 shares during the period.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.