Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,272 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

