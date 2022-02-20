Eaton Vance Management Sells 13,777 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,777 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of Phreesia worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 33.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 19.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 101,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHR. Raymond James cut their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.27. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.