Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $178.64 on Friday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $177.01 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after buying an additional 248,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

