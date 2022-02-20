eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

