Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$13.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.86.

ELD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$13.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.91.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

