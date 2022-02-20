Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

EKTAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

