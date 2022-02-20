Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 122.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $240.31 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

