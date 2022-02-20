Ellida Mcmillan Buys 400 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CFO Ellida Mcmillan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PFX stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a current ratio of 23.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. 22NW LP bought a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,810,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

