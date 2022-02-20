Ellida Mcmillan Buys 400 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CFO Ellida Mcmillan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PFX stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a current ratio of 23.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $44.00.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About PhenixFIN
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
