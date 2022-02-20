Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Down 2.6%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

THQQF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 85.50 to SEK 81.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

