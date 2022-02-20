Emeka Chukwu Sells 3,750 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semtech alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $264,000.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00.

Shares of SMTC opened at $69.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Semtech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Semtech by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.