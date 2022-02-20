Emeka Chukwu Sells 3,750 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $264,000.00.
- On Friday, January 21st, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00.
Shares of SMTC opened at $69.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Semtech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Semtech by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
