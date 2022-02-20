Emma E. Giamartino Sells 271 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:CBRE opened at $99.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $111.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
