Emma E. Giamartino Sells 271 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $99.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

