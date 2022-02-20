Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Tops One Day Volume of $97,855.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $97,855.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.04 or 0.06920972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.44 or 0.99848426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051804 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

