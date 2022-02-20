Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 112,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 739,092 shares.The stock last traded at $5.88 and had previously closed at $5.78.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.
About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.
