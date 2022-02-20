Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 112,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 739,092 shares.The stock last traded at $5.88 and had previously closed at $5.78.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

