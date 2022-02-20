EnPro Industries (NPO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:NPO opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

