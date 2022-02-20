EnPro Industries (NPO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:NPO opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.