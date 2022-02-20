EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) PT Lowered to GBX 34 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 37 ($0.50) to GBX 34 ($0.46) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of EnQuest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

ENQUF stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

