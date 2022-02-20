Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report $311.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.80 million and the lowest is $310.70 million. Envestnet posted sales of $263.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000.

Shares of ENV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 236,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.