Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives $22.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 649,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after buying an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 656,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after buying an additional 125,028 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 440,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,521. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

