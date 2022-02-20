EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.580-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.360-$11.690 EPS.

EPAM traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $443.23. The stock had a trading volume of 609,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $674.78.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total transaction of $3,306,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,975 shares of company stock worth $47,405,282 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.