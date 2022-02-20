EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $630.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $674.78.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $443.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $338.69 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,975 shares of company stock worth $47,405,282. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 675.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

