EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $630.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $674.78.
NYSE:EPAM opened at $443.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $338.69 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.76.
In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,975 shares of company stock worth $47,405,282. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 675.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
