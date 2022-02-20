EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.360-$11.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.36-11.69 EPS.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $443.23. 609,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,483. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $338.69 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $544.72 and its 200-day moving average is $599.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $674.78.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total value of $3,306,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,975 shares of company stock valued at $47,405,282. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

