EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and $4.12 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00044307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.19 or 0.06913286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.97 or 0.99667003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00048913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051390 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.