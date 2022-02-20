EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EPR Properties by 115.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 87,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EPR Properties by 24.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.