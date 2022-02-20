Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $850.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $900.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $852.24.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $692.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $756.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.44. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,095. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.