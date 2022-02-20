Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.24.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $692.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $756.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $793.44. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total transaction of $224,389.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,095. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

