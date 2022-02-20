Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $43.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,720. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. 2,641,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,666. Equitable has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

