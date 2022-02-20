Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

