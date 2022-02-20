Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WESCO International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WESCO International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $122.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.72. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WESCO International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in WESCO International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.