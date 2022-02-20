Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $93.15 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

