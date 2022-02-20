Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.20 ($1.36) to €1.30 ($1.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGFEY opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

