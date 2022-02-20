Evercore ISI Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $140.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.64.

NYSE:OC opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

