Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post $3.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.53 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,970.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $8.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 million to $8.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.53 million, with estimates ranging from $18.97 million to $40.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVFM stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.31. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

