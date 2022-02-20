Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.90

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $537.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.21.
About Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)
