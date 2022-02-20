Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CFO Sells $2,153,660.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $209.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.06 and its 200 day moving average is $168.33. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.
