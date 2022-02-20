Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 511,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.07. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

EYEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 36,030 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,009.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $852,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 32.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

