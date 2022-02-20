F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce $311.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.50 million and the lowest is $308.30 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

