FairGame (FAIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One FairGame coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FairGame has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $1.15 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001462 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004373 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00051470 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

