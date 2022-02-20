Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 12.5%

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG)’s stock price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 375,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 147,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of C$9.19 million and a PE ratio of -10.63.

Get Falcon Gold alerts:

Falcon Gold Company Profile (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include Central Canada Gold & Polymetalic Project that covers an area 10,392 ha located in North Ontario; Bruce Lake Property located in the Red Lake area of Northern Ontario; Camping Lake Property consists of 5 unpatented mining claims located within the Red Lake Mining District in Northwestern Ontario; and Spitfire and Sunny Boy claims covering an area of 502 ha located in south central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.