FansTime (FTI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $91,761.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. FansTime has a market cap of $198,075.75 and $91,761.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FansTime has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00038137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00106249 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

