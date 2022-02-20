Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.90% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 22NW LP raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 18.6% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth about $13,689,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 8.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 636,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

In other Farmer Bros. news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Ray Drake acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $321,528. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FARM stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.