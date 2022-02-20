Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.
NYSE:FPI opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.12 million, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.