Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.12 million, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.