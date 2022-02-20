Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,960.46

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,960.46 ($26.53) and last traded at GBX 1,976.50 ($26.75), with a volume of 254902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,006 ($27.14).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FEVR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($45.33) to GBX 3,200 ($43.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.12) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($36.54) to GBX 2,600 ($35.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.71) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,562.22 ($34.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,464.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,437.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

