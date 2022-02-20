Financial Comparison: Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Groove Botanicals alerts:

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Groove Botanicals and PetroChina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroChina 1 3 2 1 2.43

PetroChina has a consensus target price of $36.18, suggesting a potential downside of 30.95%. Given PetroChina’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A PetroChina 3.53% 6.14% 3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Groove Botanicals and PetroChina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PetroChina $280.26 billion 0.34 $2.75 billion $7.03 7.45

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PetroChina beats Groove Botanicals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Groove Botanicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groove Botanicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.